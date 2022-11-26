Sunshine for the weekend

Showers will continue Friday night, ending by early Saturday morning as drier air moves in for the weekend.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s by Saturday morning as rain ends and skies clear out quickly, leaving us with a sunny day.

It looks windy Saturday with northwest winds at 15-22 mph, decreasing late in the day.

Saturday night will be clear and cool with lows in the into the upper 40s inland to upper 50s at the coast.

Sunday looks beautiful with sunshine, temperatures reaching the upper 70s and light south-southwest winds.

We'll stay in the 70s Monday but will reach the lower 80s Tuesday as warmer southeast winds increase. This will cause sea fog to develop Monday night and move inland as the warmer air moves over the cool gulf water which is currently at 59 degrees at Packery Channel.

The next cold front moves through next Wednesday, cooling temperatures for a couple days and producing isolated showers.