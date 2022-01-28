Sunshine and slow warming this weekend

Skies will clear out and it will be cold Friday night. Freezing temperatures are expected in our northern inland counties. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight to 9 AM Saturday for Goliad, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Bee, Live Oak and McMullen Counties

for temperatures down to 30 to 32 degrees.

After a cold morning, Saturday will be cool but pleasant with abundant sunshine and light winds, shifting to the southeast. Highs will reach into the low to mid 60s.

Sunday morning will be chilly, in the mid 30s inland to mid 40s coast but we'll warm to near 70 by afternoon. Southeast winds will increase to 15 mph as clouds increase later in the day.

Showers will develop late Sunday night into Monday with the best chance of rain Monday morning as an upper level wave moves through. Temperatures will reach near 70 Monday and into the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

An Arctic cold front will move through late Wednesday, sending much colder air into south Texas next Thursday. Freezing temperatures are possible next Thursday and Friday nights with windy days only in the 40s.