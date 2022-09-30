Sunshine and low humidity the next few days

The Coastal Flood Advisory has been extended until Saturday morning and we have a high rip current risk through early Saturday due to long period swells from Hurricane Ian. Swells will gradually decrease Friday through the weekend with improving conditions.

Hurricane Ian weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday but as it moved over the Atlantic, it strengthened back into a hurricane and is forecast to make landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane.

Here in south Texas, the dry air flow around high pressure to our north will continue to keep us in sunny skies and low humidity through the weekend. Humidity will gradually climb early next week but there is no rain in the forecast at this time.

Tonight will be clear and mild with low temperatures in the upper 50s inland, low 60s in Corpus Christi and lower 70s on the islands with light northerly winds.

Friday looks beautiful with a mild morning and plenty of sunshine which will heat afternoon temperatures up to near 90. Winds will stay at 6-14 mph from the northeast-east.

Friday and Saturday nights will cool down with lows near 60 in Corpus Christi, mid to upper 50s inland and low 70s on the islands as skies will remain clear with light winds.

Days will stay mostly sunny this weekend and humidity will remain low with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

