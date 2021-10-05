Sunny with lower humidity this week

We'll continue to have abundant sunshine and lower humidity the next few days thanks to surface high pressure to our north. Winds will come around to the southeast but will stay fairly light through Friday. As the onshore flow increases late this week, the humidity will start to climb for the weekend.

Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s inland and to near 70 at the coast with clear skies and light winds through Thursday but will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s from Friday into the weekend.

Days will continue to be very warm, reaching the upper 80s at the coast to the lower 90s inland with southeast winds at 5-12 mph through Friday.

For the weekend, we'll still have mostly sunny skies although the humidity will be higher as southeast winds increase to 15 mph Saturday and to 20 mph Sunday. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s inland to upper 80s at the coast.

Atmospheric moisture increases Sunday into Monday which could lead to a stray coastal shower Monday. Around the middle of next week, deep tropical moisture is forecast to return from the south, giving us a better chance of rain.