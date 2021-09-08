Sunny for now but tropical moisture moves in this weekend

The atmosphere over south Texas is drying out as upper level winds are coming in from the north-northeast around the high pressure area aloft to our north. At the same time, winds at the surface are light and low level humidity has dropped as well. As a result, we'll have abundant sunshine and plenty of heat through Saturday.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to 100 inland while coastal areas will reach the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday with light winds in the morning and a weak sea breeze in the afternoon. Heat indices will stay under 105 each day. Temperatures will come down just a couple degrees Saturday as tropical moisture starts to increase. A few showers will be possible Saturday night.

A trough of low pressure is forecast to move in from the Gulf Sunday and Monday as tropical moisture increases. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible Sunday, becoming more numerous Sunday night into Monday.

It looks like showers will decrease Tuesday and Wednesday but increase again late in the week as another upper wave moves in.

Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday afternoon in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall in the Florida panhandle by early Thursday morning as a tropical storm.