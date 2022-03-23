Sunny and not as warm Wednesday

Drier air moved in with northwesterly winds today, giving us a warm, sunny day. We'll cool down Wednesday but warm up again starting Thursday and through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure aloft dominates our weather, keeping it dry through Monday.

Tuesday night will be cooler with lows in the low to mid 40s inland to mid 50s coast and north winds at 10-18 mph.

Wednesday looks pleasant with sunshine and temperatures reaching near 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland with breezy northerly winds at 10-20 mph.

From Thursday through the weekend we'll have warm, mostly sunny days as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over Texas. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to 80 at the coast to the upper 80s to near 90 inland.