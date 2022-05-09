Summer-like heat and humidity continues this week

It's as if we jumped into summer which officially is still 43 days away and already we're feeling the heat and humidity in the Coastal Bend.

The dome of high pressure aloft looks like it will persist and keep us in above average temperatures for the next 10 days with mainly dry weather.

Those heading to the beach should use caution if getting into the water Tuesday. There is a high rip current risk. Surf is expected to reach 4 feet with southeast winds near 20 mph.

Nights will be warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s inland to 80 at the coast.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s inland to low to mid 80s at the coast but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to 108 degrees during peak heating.

We'll have windy days Tuesday and Wednesday as southeast winds increase to 20-25 mph. Winds will be breezy Thursday and Friday at 12-22 mph.