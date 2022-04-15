Summer-like Easter weekend

High pressure aloft will dominate our weather and it will feel like summer for Easter weekend with high humidity and above average temperatures. We'll have cloudy nights and mornings and partly sunny afternoons.

Nights will be muggy with lows in the lower 70s under overcast skies and southeast winds of 8-15 mph.

Clouds will break up in the afternoons with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 at the beaches, upper 80s around Corpus Christi to the low to mid 90s inland. Southeast winds will increase to 16-22 mph in the afternoons.

The beach forecast for Saturday is for cloudy skies in the morning then afternoon sunshine with southeast winds around 15 mph and 3 foot surf. There is a moderate rip current risk so those going into the water should be cautious.

The high humidity will produce heat indices or "feels like" temperatures of 100-104 inland during peak heating this weekend.

The warm, humid, windy weather will continue through much of next week with only stray shower chances Monday and again late Wednesday. No meaningful rain is in the forecast.