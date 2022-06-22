Summer is here with rising heat

Summer is here and the heat is on. Unfortunately, the rain is not and the dry weather pattern looks like it will continue through the end of June.

The sprawling area of high pressure aloft will continue to dominate our weather through the weekend keeping us in above average temperatures and mainly dry.

A thin layer of Saharan dust is forecast to move in starting Wednesday through Thursday but won't be as thick as last week's plume. The air quality is forecast to be in the moderate category which means that those very sensitive to air pollution should limit time outdoors.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s inland to the lower 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise a couple degrees by the end of the week and weekend with afternoon winds around 15 mph from the southeast.