Summer heat and humidity in full force this weekend

Our weather will be dominated by upper-level high pressure, the "heat dome", this weekend which will keep us in our usual sweltering summer heat. With tropical moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico, a few stray to isolated showers and storms are possible again Saturday.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi, upper 90s to 100 inland to the upper 80s at the beaches with winds from the southeast at 8-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

A thin layer of Saharan dust will move back in this weekend and create hazy skies but at this time, air quality is expected to stay in the good range since the layer is thin.

Weekend outdoor plans should overall be good with, again, perhaps a brief rain-shower interruption. Beach conditions will come down a little with winds picking up slightly and creating a moderate rip current risk. Though it’ll be hot and perfect to be in the water, if you are not an experienced swimmer, stay in shallow water.

As the upper level high sits over the region Sunday through early next week, afternoon highs will soar above normal into the upper 90s with heat indices around 106-112. If you will be doing outdoor activities, take frequent breaks and go into an air conditioned building occasionally and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

By the middle of next week, our weather pattern shifts some and a weak front will stall to our north and throw some scattered showers and storms in our direction. As a result, the heat will come down into the low 90s.