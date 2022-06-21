Summer begins Tuesday

Summer officially begins Tuesday at 4:14 AM. The summer solstice occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer, which is located at 23.5° latitude North and runs through Mexico, the Bahamas, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, and southern China. For every place north of the Tropic of Cancer, the sun is at its highest point in the sky and this is the longest day of the year.

It also means plenty of heat and humidity in south Texas. The 30 year average high for this date is 92 degrees. It will get hotter as we head through July and early August as the average high will climb to 96 from August 5th through the 15th before starting to decrease.

A pocket of tropical moisture will move through south Texas Tuesday with isolated t-showers possible but the rest of the week will stay dry.

The sprawling area of high pressure aloft will continue to dominate our weather through the weekend keeping us in above average temperatures and mainly dry.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s inland to the lower 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches Tuesday with southeast winds increasing to near 20 mph in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise a couple degrees by the end of the week and weekend with afternoon winds around 15 mph from the southeast.

