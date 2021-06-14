Stuffy, hot days continue

Light winds, abundant sunshine and humidity are making it very hot across the Coastal Bend and it looks like it will continue for much of the week. Temperatures will come down a couple degrees for the middle of the week as we pick up a few more clouds and isolated rain chances but overall, it looks hot and sticky through Friday, depending on where a tropical system in the Gulf tracks.

We are monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche which has a high chance of developing in the next 5 days. There is a lot of uncertainty on where it will track but as of now looks like it will meander around the Bay the next couple days before heading north toward the central Gulf Coast. If this system tracks more to the west, our rain chances will go up for later this week but if it stays well to our east, we'll stay on the hot and dry side of the system.

Tonight: Patchy fog with lows in the mid 70s inland and near 80 at the coast with light winds.

Tuesday; Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s for Corpus Christi, upper 90s well inland and upper 80s to low 90s at the coast with east-southeast winds at 5-12 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower chance and highs in the mid 90s inland to the upper 80s at the coast and east-southeast winds at 6-12 mph.