Strong cold front Tuesday to bring strong wind gusts and rain chance

Clouds will remain in place Tuesday night as southeast winds and moisture increase ahead of the next cold front which will move through Tuesday afternoon.

Isolated showers are possible after midnight and the chance of rain will increase Tuesday morning as the cold front approaches. A line of showers and t-storms with the front will move through the northern Coastal Bend by early afternoon with a few showers farther south.

There is a chance of a strong or severe thunderstorm ahead of the cold front by late morning to early afternoon with the best chance north of Corpus Christi and toward Victoria.

Strong winds will develop as low pressure moves to our north Tuesday. Southeast winds of 18-25 mph Monday night will increase and shift to the northwest Tuesday afternoon at 20-30 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph.

Humidity will drop with the gusty northwesterly winds Tuesday afternoon and put much of south Texas in a high fire risk. Outdoor burning is discouraged as fire could spread quickly.

Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s to mid 70s Tuesday but fall Tuesday night as the cooler, drier air moves in.

Lows Tuesday night will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s at the coast.

Wednesday and Thursday look nice but cooler with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and cold nights in the mid to upper 30s inland to mid 40s coast.

Temperatures will slowly warm from Friday into the weekend with a windy day Saturday ahead of the next cold front which will move through Sunday, bringing a chance of rain and cooler air.