Strong cold front moves through by daybreak Saturday

The cold front will move through from 2 to 5 AM Saturday and northerly winds will increase, ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Only isolated showers are expected with the front before daybreak Saturday.

Winds will be strong, gusting up to 45 mph at the coast Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 3 AM to 6 PM for northerly winds at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. Also, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 9 AM to 6 PM for much of south Texas due to dry, windy conditions. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

Also, temperatures will fall to the freezing mark in some inland areas including parts of Corpus Christi by early Sunday morning. Sunday looks cool but bright and not as windy.

Saturday: It will be windy and cooler with high temperatures near 60 and north winds at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.

Saturday Night: Clear, breezy and cold with lows in the low 30s inland to low 40s coast. Some inland areas will drop to the freezing mark overnight. Corpus Christi Airport is forecast to drop to 29 but in the city, lows will stay above freezing.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures near 60 and north to northeast winds at 8-18 mph, diminishing through the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear and cold with lows in the lower to mid 30s inland to low 40s coast.

Monday: Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s.