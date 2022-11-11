Strong cold front Friday evening with possible storms

We'll have one more warm day Friday before a strong cold front cools us down Friday night.

Minor coastal flooding is expected through Friday, especially during high tides which are at 6:54 PM Thursday and 8:04 PM Friday. Water will be higher on beaches, possibly up to the dunes. Also, the combination of strong winds, elevated swell periods, and increased wave heights will lead to dangerous rip currents through Friday. Also, a Gale Watch is in effect 8pm Friday through Noon Saturday for north winds, 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and 6-9 foot seas.

A strong cold front is forecast to move through early Friday evening and will send much cooler, windy weather into south Texas Friday night. A line of showers and t-storms will move through ahead of the front from 4-6 PM in Brush Country, 6-8 PM into the Coastal Plain and 8-10 across the coast and islands. There is a chance of an isolated severe storm with strong wind gusts and large hail.

Northerly winds of 15-25 mph will drop temperatures into the 50s Friday night which will lead to an overrunning situation with upper winds from the west-southwest, overriding the cool northerly winds at the surface. This warm air riding over the top of a shallow layer of cool air will produce some light rain and drizzle Friday night through early morning Saturday before the air dries out through the day Saturday.

Temperatures will stay chilly Saturday, only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s with northerly winds at 15-20 mph. Lows Saturday night will drop into the 40s. Sunday looks mostly cloudy but dry and still cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s and cool northeast breeze.

Showers are expected to return Sunday night through Monday as an area of low pressure slowly lifts north through south Texas. Temperatures will warm into the 70s Monday but will fall once again by Tuesday as another cold front moves through late Monday.

The cooler than average temperatures will last through next week.

