Stretch of 90 degree days continues

We've had 5 consecutive days reaching 90 or higher in Corpus Christi and the trend will continue into next week as the dome of high pressure aloft persists, keeping us in above average temperatures with mainly dry weather.

Skies may be a bit hazy again Wednesday from moderate amounts of patchy smoke from agricultural burns in Mexico which is being carried north with southerly winds aloft. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate category which means the air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

If you are heading to the beach to cool down Wednesday, use caution if getting into the water. There is a moderate rip current risk. Surf is expected to reach 4 feet with southeast winds at 15-20 mph.

The humidity will drop slightly through Friday which will allow nights to cool into the mid to upper 60s inland and into the lower 70s at the coast.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s inland to low to mid 80s at the coast but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to 105 degrees during peak heating.