There were a few showers around the Coastal Bend Wednesday as tropical moisture increased but unfortunately, not very many got the rain. The majority of the showers fell in Duval county, where up to a half inch of rain fell.

Stray showers are in the forecast through Friday as this pattern continues but they will be very spotty. Drier air will move in for Saturday, keeping the start of the last weekend of July dry.

Late Sunday and Monday another pocket of tropical moisture is expected to move in with an upper-level disturbance and isolated showers are possible.

The Saharan dust will return starting Friday and will give us hazy skies this weekend. The air quality is forecast to drop into the moderate category and may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

High temperatures will reach near 100 inland, mid-90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 80s at the beaches with southeast winds increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoons. Heat indices will reach 104-110 each day.

