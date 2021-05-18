Storms with heavy rain Wednesday

The upper level low spinning in the four corners region will send another upper level disturbance through south Texas Wednesday causing another round of storms. The atmosphere is moist and storms will be efficient rain makers. There is a Flash Flood Watch until 1 PM Thursday due to the potential of 3-8 inches of rainfall, most which falls Wednesday.

Storms will develop late Tuesday night near the Rio Grande and gradually form a cluster and become better organized as they move into Brush Country Wednesday morning. These are expected to form a line and move to the coast during the afternoon. Severe storms will be possible with the primary threat damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or greater. An isolated tornado is also possible but is a much lower chance. Some of the storms will produce heavy rain which could lead to flooding.

Storms will move out by Wednesday night and it looks drier as we head through Thursday and Friday, although isolated t-storms will still be possible. Temperatures will stay below average, reaching the lower 80s through Friday.

Showers and t-storms ramp up again this weekend as the upper level low meanders around south Texas in the moist air mass. Locally heavy rain will be possible again this weekend with periods of t-storms.