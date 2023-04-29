Storms Friday night, windy and mild Saturday

A cold front will move into south Texas Friday night. Ahead of it, scattered showers and t-storms will move through the Coastal Bend Friday evening and move out by 3 AM Saturday.

Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind and large hail the main threats and an isolated tornado threat. Also, heavy rain is possible in some of the storms with 1-2 inches rainfall possible.

Saturday looks sunny, mild and windy. High temperatures will reach into the 70s to near 80 for highs with north-northwest winds at 15-25 mph.

With clear skies, it will be cooler Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 50s inland to the low 60s at the coast.

Sunday will be warmer with light winds and a beautiful day to get outdoors. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s with north winds shifting to the southeast under 12 mph.

Next week will start off seasonably warm, partly cloudy and dry. Isolated t-storm chances return late in the week.