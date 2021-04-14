Storm chance brewing for Wednesday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a Severe Storm Watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday for Bee, Aransas, San Patricio, Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria counties.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form along a stationary front Wednesday in the late-afternoon and move south this evening before ending.

The warm, very humid air is making the atmosphere unstable and along with moderate wind shear, a few storms could strengthen and become severe.

The main threats are isolated damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail up to 2 inches in diameter. Many areas will be missed by the scattered showers and storms but a few could get heavy downpours.

Areas north of Corpus Christi have the best chance of rain.

Showers will end by late evening and we'll stay cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning through early afternoon and it won't be as warm with highs in the low to mid-80s and still humid.

Isolated showers are possible Friday, becoming widely scattered overnight and early Saturday as a cold front moves through, ushering in cooler air. Highs will reach the low 80s Friday.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler with a high near 70 and north winds of 15-25 mph. It will cool into the mid-50s Saturday night and only reach into the 60s Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and breezy northeast winds.