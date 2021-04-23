Storm chance tonight, sunny and hot Saturday

There is an isolated storm chance tonight as a dry line moves into south Texas from the west, followed by a cold front which moves through Saturday morning. The dry line separates very dry air from humid air to the east and causes the atmosphere to be unstable. If storms develop they could become strong to severe with large hail or strong wind gusts.

Winds will shift to the northwest by Saturday morning and the dry air and abundant sunshine will boost temperatures into the 90s inland and 80s coast Saturday.

Winds will shift to the east-southeast Sunday and it won't be as warm as humidity climbs. But we'll still have plenty of sunshine Sunday and a great day to get outdoors.

Next week starts off warm, humid and windy with highs in the 80s to near 90 by Wednesday with mainly dry weather.

Tonight: There is a slight chance of thunderstorms before 2 AM then clearing skies and low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with low humidity and northwest to north winds at 8-15 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s inland to low 80s at the beaches.

Saturday Night: Clear and mild with lows in the low 60s inland to upper 60s coast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with high temperatures near 90 inland to lower 80s in Corpus Christi to mid 70s at the beaches with easterly winds up to 20 mph.