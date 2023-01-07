Still warm Saturday but cooler Sunday

South-southeasterly winds will keep us in the warmer weather through Saturday then shift to the northeast early Sunday, cooling us back into the 60s for highs Sunday.

Widely scattered rain showers from Saturday night through Sunday morning are expected but rainfall amounts will be low, under a quarter inch for most locations with higher amounts up to a half inch along the coast.

Friday night will stay mild with sea fog developing along the coast and low temperatures in the 60s.

Breezy southeast winds will keep temperatures warm into Saturday with highs near 80 and winds at 12-20 mph under partly cloudy skies.

There is a chance of showers Saturday night ahead of our next cold front which will move through Sunday morning. Widely scattered showers are expected early Sunday, with less than a quarter inch in most areas and up to a half inch of rain possible closer to the coast.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s for daytime highs Sunday with northeast winds at 10-18 mph.

Monday will start off dry but as a low pressure area moves across south Texas, rain is possible as we head into the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.