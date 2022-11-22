Still cool Tuesday but warming for Thanksgiving

Corpus Christi had the coolest high temperature for November 21st since records began in 1887, only reaching 49 degrees for the high, breaking the record of 51 degrees in 1972.

After over a week of below average temperatures, we'll finally start warming up for the end of this week as winds shift to the southeast. Tuesday will still be cool but by Thanksgiving, we'll reach the lower 70s.

Light showers will end early Tuesday but the clouds will stick around Tuesday and mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, so the gloomy weather continues.

Low temperatures will remain in the 40s to lower 50s Monday night, warming into the 50s to low 60s by Wednesday night.

Highs will reach the upper 60s Wednesday to the lower 70s for Thanksgiving but drop back into the 60s for Friday and Saturday, behind a cold front which moves through Thursday afternoon.

A few showers and isolated t-storms are expected with the front Thursday but looks scattered. The rain may linger into early Friday, depending on how fast an upper level low moves across central Texas. Forecast models disagree on how fast it will move out. If it's faster, we'll dry out Thursday night but if the slower solution is correct, showers and clouds will linger. We'll watch the trends and will have updates through the week.

The holiday weekend looks sunny with mild days and cool night and looks good for hanging the Christmas lights, although it will be breezy Saturday.