Steamy, mainly dry weekend ahead

We'll have fairly light winds and plenty of heat and humidity this weekend as our typical August weather continues with days in the 90s and heat indices reaching 105-110 each day.

Tropical moisture off the Gulf is plentiful and will result in stray, to isolated at best, showers and storms to develop in the Gulf and march towards the coastline early in the mornings and then try to carry inland during the afternoon seabreeze. These showers and storms will be short-lived and many of us will miss out on them. However, for those who do get the nice refreshers from Mother-Nature could see temperatures drop briefly with some brief heavy rain resulting in a few tenths of an inch.

This chance of rain will carry over through early next week, before the winds increase more and the small opportunity for the showers dwindles.

Tropical Depression Fred continues to push across Cuba. As it turns to the north and emerges back into the open waters, it is forecast to restrengthen into a tropical storm and head towards the Florida Panhandle, making landfall by early Monday. It poses no threat here, but we will see increased swells and rip currents early next week from it. There is another area of disturbed weather out in the Atlantic that has a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Grace which poses no threat to us at this time either although we’ll continue to monitor.

