Staying cool with rain Thursday night to early Friday

The cool weather pattern continues with another chance of rain Thursday night and Friday morning.

The clouds will return tonight with low temperatures in the mid 40s inland to lower 50s coast.

Another cold front will move through by early Wednesday morning, cooling temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 for highs with northerly winds at 12-20 mph and partial sunshine.

Thursday looks mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and a cool northeast breeze up to 15 mph. Showers will develop late in the day and become scattered overnight into Friday morning with up to a half inch of rainfall.

The next cold front will move through early Friday morning and rain will end as drier air moves in. We'll cool into the 50s for highs Friday and it will be windy with northerly winds at 15-25 mph.

Skies will clear out and it will be cold Friday night with lows in the 30s. Freezing temperatures are expected in our northern inland counties Friday night.

We'll start warming this weekend, reaching into the lower 60s Saturday and near 70 Sunday as winds shift to the southeast.

Showers are expected to develop late Sunday night into Monday as another upper level wave moves through.