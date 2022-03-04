Spring-like weather and plenty of wind this weekend

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the weekend. This will be the first weekend with above average temperatures since Sunday, January 9th when we made it to 83.

The warming will end Monday as a cold front sweeps through the area in the morning and cools temperatures into the 40s Monday night and only to near 60 Tuesday.

For tonight, fog and low clouds will develop along the coast and spread inland through the night as warm, moist air from the southeast moves in. Lows will stay in the upper 50s inland to lower 60s coast with southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Friday looks windy, partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s inland to low 70s coast and southeast winds at 12-22 mph.

The weekend will be windy and warm with inland areas reaching the mid 80s and coast in the mid 70s as south-southeast winds increase to 20-25 mph during the afternoons.

A cold front will move in mid to late morning Monday with a few light showers, hardly adding up to much and very spotty with under a tenth inch of rain.

Northeast winds will increase to 20-25 mph Monday, ushering in cooler air. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s Monday and fall into the mid to upper 40s Monday night. Tuesday looks chilly with highs only near 60.