South Texas heat in full force this week

The South Texas heat is in full force this week as high pressure aloft continues to build, keeping us in a hot, humid and dry weather pattern.

Temperatures will stay above average, reaching into mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi, near 100 inland and upper 80s to low 90s at the coast. Nights will stay warm and humid, dropping into the mid to upper 70s inland and near 80 at the coast.

The humidity will remain high as dew points reach into the mid to upper 70s through the weekend along with temperatures rising a few degrees. This will give us dangerous heat as heat indices climb from 102-109 through Thursday then reaching 105 to 112 this weekend.

If you need to do outdoor activities, take frequent breaks and get into air conditioning as much as possible. Also, drink plenty of fluids, avoiding caffeine and alcohol. Don't forget to give your pets shade or a cool place to sleep along with plenty of water.

A plume of Sahara dust is heading into the Caribbean and expected to arrive in South Texas a week from now.