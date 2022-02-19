Slowly warming this weekend

Temperatures will stay below average this weekend as cool northeast winds shift to the southeast, warming temperatures a bit more for Sunday. A stray shower is possible late Sunday along the coast as a warm front lifts north across the area.

It will be chilly Friday night with overnight lows in the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s at the coast with some higher clouds passing through and northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

We'll stay cool Saturday, only reaching the mid 60s with high cloudiness and easterly winds at 8-15 mph. Sunday looks warmer, reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s inland with mostly cloudy skies and east-southeast winds increasing to 12-18 mph. Stray coastal showers are possible Sunday evening and overnight.

Early next week looks partly cloudy, windy and much warmer with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s at the coast to upper 80s inland Monday and Tuesday as southerly winds increase to 18-28 mph.

The next cold front arrives next Wednesday, cooling temperatures once again with highs in the 60s Wednesday and only in the 50s next Thursday. Isolated t-showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

