Slowly warming this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a quiet weather pattern this week and a slow warming trend. Nights will stay cool with mild days. Atmospheric moisture increases from Friday into the weekend but only isolated showers are expected ahead of a weak cold front that will move through Saturday night.

Clear skies and light winds will lead to areas of dense fog Monday night into early Tuesday. Those traveling early may want to leave early as travel could be slow in spots.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s inland to the upper 50s to 60 at the coast by early Tuesday. After a cool start, we'll warm into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and east-southeast winds at 6-12 mph.

Nights will slowly warm into the lower 60s by the end of the week and days will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 by Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

A stray shower is possible Friday but most areas will stay dry. Another isolated rain chance returns late Saturday through early Sunday as a cold front moves through.

Sunday looks partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s.