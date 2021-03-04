Slight shower chance early Friday then clearing

Low clouds will increase tonight with areas of drizzle and fog possible. A stray shower is possible through noon Friday before drier air moves in, clearing our skies. Cooler air moves in and will keep temperatures mild this weekend before warming again early next week.

Clouds will increase tonight with drizzle possible and low temperatures only near 60.

Friday will be cloudy in the morning with a stray shower possible through early afternoon then skies will clear with westerly winds which will warm temperatures into the lower 80s inland to low 70s at the beaches.

Skies will be partly cloudy this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with north winds at 12-22 mph Saturday shifting to the east-southeast Sunday up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s early next week to near 80 by Thursday with nights warming into the lower 60s. It looks dry at this time.

