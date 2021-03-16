Showers then windy, dry and very warm

We'll have big fluctuations in our weather Wednesday as winds shift behind a cold front. After morning showers, skies will clear and northwest winds will increase, dropping humidity considerably in the afternoon. This will lead to a high fire danger Wednesday afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 10 AM to 7 PM Wednesday for inland areas of the Coastal Bend. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires.

Showers will move in early Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through but most areas will only get under a quarter inch rainfall. Winds will shift to the northwest as skies clear out late Wednesday morning, dropping humidity. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s inland to near 80 at the coast with winds up to 25 mph.

We'll cool down with clear skies Wednesday night with lows in the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s coast by early Thursday.

It will be dry and cooler Thursday and into the weekend with lots of sunshine, mild days and cool nights. High temperatures will stay in the 70s and nights in the upper 40s to mid 50s. There is no rain in the forecast for the weekend.

