Showers and storms expected with heavy rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of the Coastal Bend except Duval and McMullen counties through Saturday evening.

Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with local totals of more than 6 inches are expected through Saturday which could lead to flash flooding.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday evening but more widespread activity will move in Friday night. Another line of storms with heavy rain will move in from the west overnight, heading toward the coast through early morning. High rainfall rates could lead to flooding through early Saturday morning.

Although the rain will taper off through Saturday morning, scattered t-storms are expected to re-develop through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will stay in the 70s due to the clouds and rain Saturday.

As we head into Sunday, drier air will move in and clouds will clear to mostly sunny skies. It will be very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 as south winds increase to 20 mph.

Early next week will be dry and hot with a high near 90 Monday and upper 80s Tuesday. Our next cold front will move through Tuesday night but there is only an isolated rain chance. Temperatures will drop slightly behind the front, settling in the low to mid-80s.