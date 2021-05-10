Showers and storms in the forecast

A cold front will move into South Texas late tonight and stall before moving offshore late Wednesday.

Ahead of the front, thunderstorms developing in Mexico will move east Monday evening through Brush Country and into our inland counties. Some will have locally heavy rain.

These are expected to weaken as they move toward the coast. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s in Corpus Christi, near 90 inland and near 80 at the coast with southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday night, thunderstorms are expected to develop inland and gradually spread to the coast by early Wednesday with numerous showers and storms early in the day Wednesday, tapering off in the afternoon. There is an isolated severe storm threat with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main threats. Locally heavy rain is expected in some of the thunderstorms.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 70s Wednesday with east-northeast winds up to 20 mph. Lows will dip into the mid-60s Wednesday night.

Thursday looks partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s and north-northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will warm slightly for Friday and the weekend, reaching into the lower 80s with isolated t-shower chances this weekend.