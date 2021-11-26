Showers Saturday and continued cool

The cold front that went through on Thanksgiving left us with chilly air but drier conditions for Friday with the northerly winds. As an upper level low which is spinning in the southwest moves east into Texas, moisture will increase and showers will develop from Friday night through early Saturday before we dry out again for Sunday.

Clouds will increase and we'll have a chance of a few showers Friday night but they would be isolated and light. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Saturday morning with a north breeze at 6-12 mph.

Saturday looks cloudy and cool with hit and miss showers with the best chance in the morning through early afternoon. Rainfall amounts will stay under a half inch. Temperatures will stay in the 50s much of the day with north winds at 8-16 mph.

Drier air moves in Saturday night but we'll still have clouds with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clouds will clear Sunday and it will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a light northerly breeze.

We'll slowly warm up next week with dry, mild days in the 70s and cool nights.