Showers in the forecast through Thursday

We'll continue to see a few thundershowers popping up around the Coastal Bend through Thursday as a stationary front meanders around south Texas.

Showers will be isolated Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the low 90s under partly cloudy skies and north winds shifting to the southeast up to 15 mph. Many areas will be missed by the rain Wednesday.

Tropical moisture increases Wednesday night and Thursday which will lead to widely scattered afternoon t-showers with heavy downpours possible. These will be very hit and miss so some areas will miss the rain. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s for highs.

High pressure aloft will build from Friday through the weekend keeping our skies mostly sunny and bringing on the late July heat and humidity. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 90s inland and upper 80s beaches with afternoon heat indices from 103-110. It will be breezy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.