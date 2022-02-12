Showers early then cooler, windy weather for Saturday

A cold front will move through Saturday morning with isolated showers and low rain amounts, under a quarter inch. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s Saturday before noon but temperatures will drop through the afternoon.

It will be windy with north winds at 18-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. There is a Gale Warning Saturday afternoon through evening for the open Coastal waters.

Also, with dry vegetation across South Texas, Elevated Fire Weather conditions are possible through Saturday afternoon due to low humidity and strong winds.

Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s inland to lower 40s at the coast by Sunday morning. Winds will be breezy early Sunday morning and decrease through the day with high temperatures staying in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Valentine's Day looks sweet with mostly sunny skies and a mild afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, although it will be cool during the evening hours.

We'll start warming up again for the first half of next week with days back into the 70s by Tuesday through Thursday.

It will be windy next Tuesday and Wednesday as we see a tight pressure gradient as low pressure develops in north Texas. Southeast winds of 20-30 mph and strong wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Wednesday.

Another cold front arrives next Thursday, cooling us down again for the end of next week but not much, if any rain is expected with it.