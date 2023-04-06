Showers and t-storms through Friday

Unsettled weather will continue Thursday night through Friday before we dry out for the weekend.

Showers and t-storms will increase Thursday evening into the overnight hours with locally heavy rain and the potential for hail in stronger storms.

Isolated flooding will be possible in heavy rain and drivers should use caution on roads, watching for ponding in low lying areas.

We'll continue to see scattered showers during the day Friday with a north breeze up to 18 mph and temperatures only in the low to mid 60s.

Showers will decrease Friday night and we'll be dry for the weekend with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will break up during the afternoon on Easter with temperatures climbing to near 80 and easterly winds at 8-15 mph.

The start of next week looks warmer and dry with partly cloudy skies.