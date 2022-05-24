Showers and t-storms in the forecast through Wednesday

Upper level disturbances moving in from Mexico will trigger a couple rounds of showers and t-storms through Wednesday.

T-storms are forecast to develop in Mexico Monday evening and track to the east, becoming organized into a complex of storms and track east in the overnight hours.

Unstable, moist air and wind shear will help the storms become strong to severe and all of south Texas is under a slight severe risk with the main threats damaging wind and large hail.

Storms will have the potential of producing heavy rainfall which could lead to isolated flooding. The best chance of rain is midnight to sunrise Tuesday with rain tapering off early in the morning.

Tuesday will become partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to near 90 inland and southeast winds picking up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Another round of showers and t-storms is possible Wednesday morning into early afternoon as a weak cold front moves into south Texas. These will have the potential of producing heavy rain and a low severe risk.

A dry and hot weather pattern will develop from Thursday through the holiday weekend with rising humidity for the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90s this weekend inland to the upper 80s at the beaches with windy afternoons.