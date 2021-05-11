Showers and storms tonight into Wednesday

T-Storms are likely Tuesday night as a cold front slowly moves into south Texas. Storms are expected to move in by early evening from the west and gradually make their way to the coast by midnight. There is a risk of severe storms with damaging wind and large hail. Heavy rainfall is expected with 1-3" rainfall possible with stronger storms.

The best chance of widespread rain is tonight through daybreak Wednesday. Additional t-showers are possible Wednesday but will be more scattered and severe storms are not expected.

It won't be as warm Wednesday and the humidity will be lower with easterly winds at 7-16 mph. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible with the best chance early in the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to 80.

Thursday looks mostly cloudy with a high near 80, warming into the lower 80s for Friday.

There is a chance of thundershowers both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

