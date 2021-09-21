Showers and storms tonight ahead of a cold front

The hot, humid weather is on it's way out for a few days as a cold front moves in tonight, sending cooler, drier air into south Texas starting Wednesday which is the first day of Fall.

A line of showers and t-storms will move through the Coastal Bend from late-evening Tuesday into the overnight hours. A few strong storms will be possible with heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Most areas will see under a half inch of rain but a those that get under a stronger t-storm could see up to an inch of rainfall.

Northerly winds will increase behind the cold front to 15-25 mph through Wednesday, dying down Wednesday evening. Skies will clear out through the day with lower humidity.

Clear skies, dry air and lighter winds will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 50s inland Wednesday night to near 60 in Corpus Christi and upper 60s at the coast.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s through Friday then will climb to near 90 for the weekend. Humidity will start to climb this weekend into early next week.