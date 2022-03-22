Showers and storms overnight then dry and windy Tuesday

A strong storm system winding up in north Texas produced windy weather Monday as winds gusted as high as 54 mph in Corpus Christi. A trailing cold front will move through the Coastal Bend late Monday night with a line of showers and t-storms out ahead of it.

There is a risk of isolated severe storms with the main threats damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or greater and large hail of 1 inch or greater. There is a low tornado threat.

Inland areas could see storms by 10 PM but along the coast it looks like a better chance after midnight. Rainfall amounts will vary from a tenth inch to half inch with higher amounts under stronger storms.

By daybreak, northwesterly winds will usher in drier air and provide us with plenty of sunshine Tuesday. Humidity will drop and we'll have a high fire danger Tuesday as winds increase to 15-25 mph from the west-northwest. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s inland to upper 70s at the coast.

Tuesday night will be cooler with lows in the mid 40s inland to mid 50s coast.

Wednesday looks nice with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s with breezy northerly winds at 10-20 mph.

From Thursday through the weekend we'll have warm, mostly sunny days as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over Texas. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to 80 at the coast to near 90 inland.