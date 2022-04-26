Showers and storms Monday night and Tuesday

Showers and t-storms developed Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front moving into south Texas. Inland areas from Bee, Live Oak and Jim Wells counties saw strong to severe storms move through which produced heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches. There was some small hail reported as well and a wind gust to 59 mph near Ben Bolt in Jim Wells county.

Additional showers and t-storms will be possible later Monday evening as the front stalls and a wave of low pressure moves in from the west. Coastal areas will see a better chance of rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning before the activity decreases Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday, staying in the 70s with northeast winds up to 20 mph. There will be a chance of showers Tuesday but will be scattered and will end by evening.

We'll start warming up again Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s and a stray shower chance. The windy, very warm and humid weather returns from Thursday into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s inland to the upper 80s in Corpus Christi to near 80 at the beaches.