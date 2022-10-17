Showers and cooler air through Tuesday

The first strong cold front of the season moved through Monday morning, bringing rain and much cooler air to the Coastal Bend.

Showers will continue through early Tuesday before decreasing from north to south in the afternoon as a wave of low pressure aloft moves through south Texas. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Tuesday with highs in the 60s and cool northerly winds.

As skies clear out Tuesday night, temperatures will fall into the 40s and lower 50s by Wednesday morning. The last time we dropped into upper 40s was April 8th.

High pressure will build and the rest of the week we'll have sunshine and slowly warming temperatures and back into the 80s by Friday and the weekend.

FORECAST:

Monday night: Evening rain showers ending then increasing rain showers toward morning with lows in the low to mid 50s inland to low 60s on the island and north-northeast wind at 15-22 mph.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers decreasing through the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and north-northeast winds at 12-22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clearing and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland to lower 50s on the island.

Wednesday: Sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s and light north winds shifting to the east.

