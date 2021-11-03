Showers and cooler air moving in

Showers and isolated t-storms will become numerous Wednesday night as cooler air moves in behind a cold front. The best chance of rain will come from 8 PM to 2 AM then showers will decrease through early Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of .50" to 1.0" are expected with local amounts up to 1.50".

Northerly winds will increase Wednesday night at 15-25 mph ushering in cooler air. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s by Thursday morning as rain decreases.

Clouds will stick around Thursday keeping temperatures cool with north winds at 15-25 mph. Highs will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s Thursday.

Clouds will start to clear Thursday night and with a north breeze and lows in the upper 40s inland to near 60 at the coast.

Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the upper 60s and north winds at 8-15 mph.

The weekend looks beautiful with sunshine, cool nights and mild days in the 70s.