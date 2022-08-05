Shower chance Saturday but not widespread

Tropical moisture is moving in from the Gulf, giving us a chance of a few showers and t-storms Saturday. It's another one of those situations though where a few lucky areas will get rain while many stay dry.

Coastal areas will have the best chance with slightly more coverage but showers will be more isolated inland. Heavy downpours will be possible with any t-storms that develop but those will be isolated. High temperatures will stay in the mid 90s inland to the lower 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches with southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Sunday looks mainly dry with only a stray shower chance early in the day then partly sunny, hot and humid.

Temperatures will go back up to our typical August heat and humidity for early next week. At this time, next week looks mainly dry as high pressure aloft remains in control.

The tropics are quiet for now but we will need to watch closely as activity normally ramps up during August.

