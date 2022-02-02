What is the wind chill temperature?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wind chill temperature is often talked about during the winter months, especially on those windy, cold days. It is sometimes referred to as the "feels like" temperature

The wind chill temperature is how cold people and animals feel when outside. Wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold. As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temperature and eventually the internal body temperature. Therefore, the wind makes it feel much colder.

The stronger the wind, the more heat lost from your body, and the colder it will feel. When the winds are light, it will feel closer to the actual air temperature.

Bitterly cold wind chills increase your risk of developing frostbite and hypothermia.

The only effect wind chill has on inanimate objects, such as car radiators and water pipes, is to shorten the amount of time for the object to cool. The inanimate object will not cool below the actual air temperature.

If you need to be outdoors for periods of time in cold weather, wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Trapped air between the layers will insulate you. But you want to avoid sweating and chill so removing layers is a good idea if you get too warm .

Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent and hooded. Wear a hat because much of your body heat can be lost from your head. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

Here is a wind chill chart to calculate the wind chill if you know the temperature and wind chill.

