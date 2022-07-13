CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are in what is typically the hottest part of summer which is often referred to as the Dog Days of Summer. But does the name have anything to do with our furry friends?

The Dog Days of Summer is the period from July 3 through August 11th. The name "dog days" refers to Sirius, the dog star which is in the constellation Canis Major, the greater dog.

During this period, the Sun occupies the same region of the sky as Sirius which is the brightest star visible from any part of Earth.

In the summer, Sirius rises and sets with the Sun and is in conjunction with the Sun on July 23rd which makes the star appear extra bright.

In ancient Greece, Egypt, and Rome, it was believed that the rising of Sirius as the sun was rising in mid- to late summer contributed to the heat felt during this period and named it the "Dog Days".

We know that the reason it is so hot this time of year is due to the tilt of the Earth which causes the Sun’s rays to hit at a more direct angle, and for a longer period of time throughout the day which means hotter days.

