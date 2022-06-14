Using AC water for your plants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our water supply continues to decrease as the drought continues and stage one water restrictions are going into effect in Corpus Christi. So we need to find ways to conserve water.

Our air conditioners are working overtime in this hot, humid weather. During the use of an air conditioner, moisture forms and is usually removed by a drip line or hose outside the home.

As much as twenty gallons of water is produced each day when you use your air conditioning system continually. This water can be captured and used to water plants.

This water is pure, pulled from the air, and contains none of the chemicals in municipal water.

No filtering or settling is necessary when using AC condensation for plants. One of the simplest ways to collect the water is to collect it in a bucket outside the home. You could also extend the drip line directly into nearby plants or pots.

