Sea fog in the Coastal Bend is common this time of year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are dealing with foggy skies more frequently now that we are in the cooler months. Sea fog is fairly common this time of year and can cause problems with travel as it moves inland and reduces visibility.

Sea fog is a type of advection fog which develops and moves horizontally over surfaces. It forms over the cooler Gulf water as sea surface temperatures drop into the 60s. As warmer, humid air moves over the cooler water, the air cool and condenses into tiny

water droplets near the surface which we call fog, which is basically a cloud at the ground.

The onshore air flow pushes this fog onto land which can be dense, reducing visibility to under a quarter mile as it rides over the cooling land.

Those traveling in thick fog should use low beam lights or fog lights, slow down and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you. It's always best to leave early to allow extra time to arrive to your destination.

