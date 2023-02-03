How to view the green Comet ZTF before it disappears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The bright-green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) on it's journey through space was closest to Earth on February 2nd and is now heading away from our planet.

But there is still time to see it as it will remain visible through the first half of February before disappearing in the direction of the outer solar system.

KZTV 10

It should be visible to the naked eye as a small smudge but viewers need to be in a dark, clear sky on nights when there is no moonlight washing out the sky. You will be able to see it best with binoculars or a telescope.

The full moon of February 5th will wash out the sky and make it more difficult to see the comet but by February 8th, the moon doesn't rise until 9 PM and not until 9:53 PM on February 9th and 10:48 on the 10th.

KZTV 10

So the best time to try and see the comet will be in the evening, before moon rise and in a dark sky, away from bright city lights from February 8th through the 11th.

Look high in the northern sky for the bright star Capella and to the northwest of Capella and higher up you'll see the planet Mars which will look like a yellowish steady star, but won't blink. On February 10th, the comet will appear very close to the planet Mars which may make it easier to spot.

KZTV 10

